Protein-packed Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie
Build more muscle with this decadent treat.
Best for: Adding weight. Sometimes you need to take in some extra calories to build more muscle. This creamy, decadent blend makes a healthy and delicious indulgence.
- 1 cup nut milk
- 1 1/4 cup frozen strawberries
- 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 tsp Philosophie berry bliss superpowder
- 1 tsp Navitas Naturals Maca powder
The scoop: Strawberries’ rosy hue, when ripe, comes from a high concentration of antioxidants, plus they’re also loaded with potassium and fiber. A frozen banana provides some hydrating potassium along with a smooth texture. The Philosophie berry bliss is a mood-enhancing superfood blend of antioxidant-packed fruits such as açai, goji, sprouted brown rice protein, and pomegranate. Maca root energizes you naturally without the jitters or subsequent crash. High-protein and slow-digesting carbs in ON Oats & Whey help round out the perfect nutrition profile. But the biggest treat is ice cream—just half a cup is all you need to indulge sweetly.