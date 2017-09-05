Healthy Recipes

Protein-packed Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Build more muscle with this decadent treat.

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie
Lisa Shin
Calories 584
Protein 34g
Fat 13g
Carbs 84g
Fiber 14g
Best for: Adding weight. Sometimes you need to take in some extra calories to build more muscle. This creamy, decadent blend makes a healthy and delicious indulgence.

Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 cup nut milk
  • 1 1/4 cup frozen strawberries
  • 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 tsp Philosophie berry bliss superpowder
  • 1 tsp Navitas Naturals Maca powder

The scoop: Strawberries’ rosy hue, when ripe, comes from a high concentration of antioxidants, plus they’re also loaded with potassium and fiber. A frozen banana provides some hydrating potassium along with a smooth texture. The Philosophie berry bliss is a mood-enhancing superfood blend of antioxidant-packed fruits such as açai, goji, sprouted brown rice protein, and pomegranate. Maca root energizes you naturally without the jitters or subsequent crash. High-protein and slow-digesting carbs in ON Oats & Whey help round out the perfect nutrition profile. But the biggest treat is ice cream—just half a cup is all you need to indulge sweetly.

Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.
