Healthy Recipes
Protein-rich Dessert Recipe: Chunky Monkey Protein Ice Cream
Use chocolate protein in this physique-friendly dish.
Technically this recipe isn’t ice cream because there’s no actual cream involved; however, it’s pretty close to the real thing. Cottage cheese helps give this ice cream a rich, creamy texture, and contributes significantly to the total protein content—20g per serving.
Chunky Monkey Protein Ice Cream
You'll need
- 1 medium ripe banana (frozen, without peel)
- 1/2 cup 2% cottage cheese
- 1/4 cup chocolate protein powder
- 2 tbsp Justin's Maple Almond Butter
- 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
Directions
1. Blend all of the ingredients in a blender or food processor until smooth, place in a plastic food storage container, and freeze for an hour.
2. Stir the mixture with a fork, spoon, or electric hand mixture, return it to the freezer for another hour, and repeat both steps 1-2 more times, until ice cream is set and textured to your liking.