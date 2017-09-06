Protein-Rich Vanilla Cupcake Recipe

Everyone enjoys a good cupcake every now and then, and this one literally takes the cake because it’s high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats. One cupcake clocks in at 11g of protein.
Vanilla Cupcakes With Greek Yogurt Frosting Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1/4 cup vanilla or cake batter flavored protein powder
- 1/4 cup coconut flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 2 tbsp plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- FROSTING:
- 1/4 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder
- 2 tbsp Neufchatel cheese or low-fat cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- Coconut sugar, optional
Directions
1. Mix the wet and dry cupcake base ingredients separately, and then combine.
2. Divide the batter evenly among six lightly greased slots of a standard-size muffin tin. Bake at 350° for 10 to 15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
3. For the frosting, whip together all the ingredients, sweeten to taste, and spread it on the cupcakes.