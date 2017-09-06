Protein-Rich Vanilla Cupcake Recipe

Directions

1. Mix the wet and dry cupcake base ingredients separately, and then combine.

2. Divide the batter evenly among six lightly greased slots of a standard-size muffin tin. Bake at 350° for 10 to 15 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

3. For the frosting, whip together all the ingredients, sweeten to taste, and spread it on the cupcakes.