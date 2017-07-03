Healthy Recipes

Pumpkin Vinaigrette Salad Dressing

The perfect salad dressing for vegans and anyone trying to cut out sugar.

Pumpkin Vinaigrette
Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D.
Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D.

This tasty dressing is vegan, gluten-free, low in sodium, and free of added sugar. The pumpkin acts as a natural emulsifier, preventing the vinaigrette from “breaking" so you don’t end up pouring straight-up oil all over your salad.

Pumpkin Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin (a little more is fine)
  • ½ large clove of garlic (or 1 small), finely chopped
  • salt or pepper to taste

Recipe courtesy of Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of NutritionStarringYOU.com.

Directions 
1. Whisk all ingredients together and refrigerate to allow the flavors to develop.
Topics:
Comments