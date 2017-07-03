Healthy Recipes
Pumpkin Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
The perfect salad dressing for vegans and anyone trying to cut out sugar.
This tasty dressing is vegan, gluten-free, low in sodium, and free of added sugar. The pumpkin acts as a natural emulsifier, preventing the vinaigrette from “breaking" so you don’t end up pouring straight-up oil all over your salad.
Pumpkin Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin (a little more is fine)
- ½ large clove of garlic (or 1 small), finely chopped
- salt or pepper to taste
Recipe courtesy of Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of NutritionStarringYOU.com.
Directions
1. Whisk all ingredients together and refrigerate to allow the flavors to develop.