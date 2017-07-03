This tasty dressing is vegan, gluten-free, low in sodium, and free of added sugar. The pumpkin acts as a natural emulsifier, preventing the vinaigrette from “breaking" so you don’t end up pouring straight-up oil all over your salad.

Pumpkin Vinaigrette Salad Dressing Servings: 4

You'll need 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin (a little more is fine)

½ large clove of garlic (or 1 small), finely chopped

salt or pepper to taste

Recipe courtesy of Lauren Harris-Pincus, M.S., R.D.N., of NutritionStarringYOU.com.