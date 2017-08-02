Healthy Recipes
Purple Cauliflower and Grilled Chicken with Romesco Sauce
Brighten up your plate with this colorful and nutritious grilled chicken.
Purple cauliflower is an underutilized vegetable that comes packed with rare and valuable nutrients. It is nuttier and sweeter than traditional, white cauliflower but it boasts similar compounds, including glucosinolates. Pair this purple vegetable with grilled chicken for your protein fix with this nutritious, well-rounded recipe that's ideal for a post-workout meal.
Purple Cauliflower and Grilled Chicken with Romesco Sauce Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45
You'll need
- 1 head purple cauliflower
- 4 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb)
- 1/2 cup jarred roasted red pepper, drained
- 1/2 cup silvered almonds, toasted
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
Check out the full list of simple summer recipes here.
Directions
1. Preheat grill to 400°F.
2. Pull leaves off cauliflower and cut into smaller pieces. Place on a baking sheet; brush with 2 Tbsp olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, or until fork-tender and outside is golden brown.
3. Grill chicken until done.
4. To make sauce, place red pepper, almonds, cayenne pepper, paprika, remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil, and remaining 1/2 tsp salt in a food processor or blender; blend on high for 3 to 4 minutes, or until smooth.
5. To serve, top cauliflower and chicken with Romesco sauce.