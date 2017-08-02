Purple cauliflower is an underutilized vegetable that comes packed with rare and valuable nutrients. It is nuttier and sweeter than traditional, white cauliflower but it boasts similar compounds, including glucosinolates. Pair this purple vegetable with grilled chicken for your protein fix with this nutritious, well-rounded recipe that's ideal for a post-workout meal.

Purple Cauliflower and Grilled Chicken with Romesco Sauce Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45 You'll need 1 head purple cauliflower

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided

1 tsp kosher salt

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 lb)

1/2 cup jarred roasted red pepper, drained

1/2 cup silvered almonds, toasted

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

