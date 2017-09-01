Healthy Recipes
Raw Zucchini Pesto Pasta
Keep it fresh this fall with some colorful, raw vegan meals.
Try incorporating more colors into your diet this fall with recipes like this raw vegan pesto pasta.
Raw Zucchini Pesto Pasta Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 15 min.
You'll need
- 3 zucchini
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- 2 cups fresh basil
- 1/3 1 garlic clove
- ½ cup arugula
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 small piece of grated cauliflower (optional)
Directions
1. Spiralize 2 zucchini using a spiralizer or a julienne peeler.
2. Blend the rest of the ingredients together, except tomatoes, and mix in with spiralized zucchini. Top off with tomatoes and grated cauliflower as a cheese substitute (optional).