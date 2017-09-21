Really Good Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Directions

1. In a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over high heat, cook the sliced sausage for 10 to 15 minutes, or until both sides are browned and slightly crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked sausage to a bowl, leaving the drippings in the pot.

2. Sprinkle the chicken pieces with the salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the sausage drippings over medium-high heat and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, or until each piece is browned and cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to the same bowl as the sausage, leaving the drippings in the pot.

3. To the drippings, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add the garlic, and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until fragrant.

4. Add the thyme, basil, oregano, cayenne pepper, and paprika to the pot, and stir to combine. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes, then add the broth and okra.

5. Bring the ingredients in the pot to a simmer, then add the cooked sausage and chicken. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and check for seasoning, add more salt if needed.

6. Spoon into bowls, and garnish with the parsley.

7. Tip: Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days.