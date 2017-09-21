Healthy Recipes
Really Good Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Spice up your clean diet and build lean muscle with this unique, healthy recipe.
Everyone wins with this gumbo. Everyone. You like sausage? You like chicken? Okra? Things that are delicious? Filling? Comforting? How about things that are really, really ridiculously good for you? My husband swore he’d propose all over again when I made this for him.
Really Good Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Servings: 10-12
Prep time: 15 min | Cook time: 45 min
You'll need
- 2 lbs andouille sausage, cut on the diagonal into ½-inch thick ovals
- 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, rinsed, patted dry, and cut into ½-inch pieces**
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp dried thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp dried basil
- 1 tbsp dried oregano leaves
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup paprika
- 8 cups chicken broth or beef broth
- 4 cups diced fresh or frozen okra (about 14 ounces)
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
- 3 tsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Directions
1. In a Dutch oven or other heavy-bottomed pot over high heat, cook the sliced sausage for 10 to 15 minutes, or until both sides are browned and slightly crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked sausage to a bowl, leaving the drippings in the pot.
2. Sprinkle the chicken pieces with the salt and pepper. Add the chicken to the sausage drippings over medium-high heat and cook for 7 to 10 minutes, or until each piece is browned and cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to the same bowl as the sausage, leaving the drippings in the pot.
3. To the drippings, add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, or until translucent. Add the garlic, and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until fragrant.
4. Add the thyme, basil, oregano, cayenne pepper, and paprika to the pot, and stir to combine. Cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes, then add the broth and okra.
5. Bring the ingredients in the pot to a simmer, then add the cooked sausage and chicken. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and check for seasoning, add more salt if needed.
6. Spoon into bowls, and garnish with the parsley.
7. Tip: Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to 5 days.