Reduce Fat and Calories With This Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing

Directions

1. On a small cutting board, combine capers, garlic, and salt. Use the back of a spoon or the flat side of a knife to form a paste.

2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except water. Whisk until combined. The dressing will be thick. Add water until the desired consistency is achieved. Don't use more than 2 Tbsp. If the dressing is still too thick, add a bit of olive oil instead.

3. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.