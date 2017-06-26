Healthy Recipes

Reduce Fat and Calories With This Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing

Caesar dressing is usually one of the richest and fattiest dressings on the planet, here is a great alternative.

Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing
Enrique Díaz / 7cero/ Getty Images
Caesar dressing is usually one of the richest and fattiest dressings on the planet—but not this one. This easy, five-minute recipe is packed with umami flavor thanks to capers. Swapping out mayonnaise for hummus reduces fat and calories, and makes this dressing vegan-friendly.

Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 1 Tbsp. capers, drained
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 Tbsp. dijon mustard
  • ¾ cup hummus
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • splash of soy sauce
  • pinch of cayenne pepper (or more if you like spicy)
  • pinch of cloves
  • 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • pinch of fresh black pepper
  • 12 Tbsp of water (depending on desired consistency)
Directions 
1. On a small cutting board, combine capers, garlic, and salt. Use the back of a spoon or the flat side of a knife to form a paste.
2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except water. Whisk until combined. The dressing will be thick. Add water until the desired consistency is achieved. Don't use more than 2 Tbsp. If the dressing is still too thick, add a bit of olive oil instead.
3. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
