Healthy Recipes
Reduce Fat and Calories With This Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing
Caesar dressing is usually one of the richest and fattiest dressings on the planet—but not this one. This easy, five-minute recipe is packed with umami flavor thanks to capers. Swapping out mayonnaise for hummus reduces fat and calories, and makes this dressing vegan-friendly.
Hummus Caesar Salad Dressing Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp. capers, drained
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp. dijon mustard
- ¾ cup hummus
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- splash of soy sauce
- pinch of cayenne pepper (or more if you like spicy)
- pinch of cloves
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- pinch of fresh black pepper
- 12 Tbsp of water (depending on desired consistency)
Directions
1. On a small cutting board, combine capers, garlic, and salt. Use the back of a spoon or the flat side of a knife to form a paste.
2. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except water. Whisk until combined. The dressing will be thick. Add water until the desired consistency is achieved. Don't use more than 2 Tbsp. If the dressing is still too thick, add a bit of olive oil instead.
3. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.