Cannellini beans contain twice as much iron as beef, and they’re loaded with lean protein and fiber. For this salad, you don’t have to measure everything precisely—just add as much or as little of the ingredients as you like.

Roasted Beet Salad With Cannellini Beans, Pistachios, and Feta Servings: 6

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 30 min. You'll need 1 8-ounce package cracked freekeh (1 cup dry, or about 2 cups cooked)

2½ cups vegetable broth

3 tbsp olive oil

½ cup crumbled nonfat feta cheese or nonfat goat cheese

1 15.5-ounce can of cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2–3 cups fresh beets, scrubbed, skins on and diced (about 6–8 beets)

3 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp pistachio nuts or pepita seeds (green pumpkin seeds)

to taste sea salt

to taste cracked pepper

1 tbsp fresh diced mint or chopped fresh basil (optional)

fresh chopped spring onion or Italian parsley (optional)

Recipe courtesy of The Freekeh Cookbook by Bonnie Matthews.

