Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
Spice up your clean diet and build lean muscle with this unique, healthy recipe.
This may be my favorite recipe in the entire book. I know this is a strange declaration; we’re talking about a cauliflower side dish, after all. It’s just THAT GOOD. Holy cow. This dish will make a cauliflower believer out of anyone, mark my words. Serve it alongside some simple proteins.
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 min | Cook time: 40 min
You'll need
- 2 heads cauliflower, trimmed and cut into florets (about 6 cups)
- 2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt, divided
- 1/4 cup mayo, store-bought or homemade
- 2 tbsp Buffalo Sauce
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the cauliflower florets in the olive oil. Lay them out on the prepared baking sheet, then sprinkle the tops with the salt. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops are just starting to turn golden brown.
2. While the cauliflower is baking, whisk the mayo and Buffalo sauce together in a large mixing bowl.
3. Pull the cauliflower from the oven and pour it into the mixing bowl with the Buffalo sauce. Toss so that each piece is evenly coated, then place the cauliflower back on the baking sheet.
4. Increase the oven temperature to 400°F. Place the cauliflower back in the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the tops have started to brown slightly and the sauce has formed a light crust.
5. Serve warm.