Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss the cauliflower florets in the olive oil. Lay them out on the prepared baking sheet, then sprinkle the tops with the salt. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the tops are just starting to turn golden brown.

2. While the cauliflower is baking, whisk the mayo and Buffalo sauce together in a large mixing bowl.

3. Pull the cauliflower from the oven and pour it into the mixing bowl with the Buffalo sauce. Toss so that each piece is evenly coated, then place the cauliflower back on the baking sheet.

4. Increase the oven temperature to 400°F. Place the cauliflower back in the oven and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the tops have started to brown slightly and the sauce has formed a light crust.

5. Serve warm.