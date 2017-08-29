Healthy Recipes
Roasted Tri-tip Steak with Herb Sauce & Scallion Quinoa
A delicious steak dish doesn't need to be complex.
Nothing beats the grill for cooking steak, but you can just as easily roast a tri-tip, Chef Quinn Hatfield says: “I use a little roasting pan with a rack. I pat the tri-tip dry, rub it with a little olive oil or a rub, salt and pepper, then put it in the oven. Roasting will still give it great color.”
You'll need
- 1 bunch (about 1 oz) Italian parsley, big stems removed, roughly chopped
- 10 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp red-wine vinegar
- 2 large eggs, hard-boiled and grated Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 2 cups cooked quinoa
- 2 oz butter, separated
- 2 oz whites of scallion, thinly sliced (about 6 scallions’ worth)
- 1 tri-tip steak
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°.
2. To make sauce, mix parsley, oil, vinegar, eggs, salt, and pepper.
3. Cook quinoa per package instructions.
4. Place 1oz butter in a sauté pan over low heat; add scallions, and cook gently. When totally cooked, add quinoa and a splash of water. Mix, and warm through. Season with salt and pepper.
5. Rub steak with a little olive oil, then season well with salt and pepper.
6. Put steak in a pan with a rack, and cook in oven for about an hour, or until the center reads 130° on a meat thermometer. (Cooking time will depend on preference and the size of the cut.)
7. Remove from oven; let cool, uncovered, for 15 minutes, then loosely cover with foil, and let rest for another 15 minutes.
8. Scoop quinoa into the center of two plates. Slice the steak into 1⁄4"-thick slices, and lay over quinoa. Drizzle sauce on top and around.