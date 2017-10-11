Healthy Recipes

Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad

A completely nutritious tuna salad that's easy to make at home.

by
Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad
Carl Pendle/Getty Images
Calories 163
Protein 6g
Fat 11g
Carbs 8g
Sodium 190mg
Carl Pendle/Getty Images

This is the sort of dish you'd typically find in a high-end restaurant, but with this recipe you put together this herbal tuna salad yourself.

Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad Servings: 12
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 10
You'll need
  • 1⁄2 cup olive oil
  • 6 fresh rosemary sprigs
  • 4 (4 oz) cans tuna packed in water (or oil)
  • 4 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • 2 tsp grainy mustard
  • 4 Tbsp lemon zest
  • 6 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 to 3 Kirby cucumbers or 1⁄2 English cucumber, diced (1 to 11⁄2 cups)
  • 2 to 3 celery stalks, diced (1 to 2 cups)
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped parsley
  • 1⁄4 cup small capers, drained and patted dry
  • 1 epibaguette, sliced across, oven-toasted dry
  • 12 Bibb lettuce leaves

Check out this and two other hearty toast recipes here.

Directions 
1. In a medium saucepan over low heat, heat oil and rosemary sprigs until rosemary has fried up but is not burned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sprigs. Pour oil into a small bowl, and let cool.
2. In a medium bowl, mix tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined. Mix in 1⁄4 cup of rosemary oil, cucumbers, celery, and parsley.
3. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 Tbsp of rosemary oil and fry capers until crisped up, about 3 minutes. Let cool on a paper towel.
4. Keeping epibaguette “leaves” connected on each bread half, assemble toasts by topping each epi. “leaf” with a drizzle of remaining 2 Tbsp rosemary oil. Top each with a Bibb lettuce leaf, a scoop of tuna salad, and some fried capers.
Topics:
Comments