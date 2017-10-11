Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan over low heat, heat oil and rosemary sprigs until rosemary has fried up but is not burned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sprigs. Pour oil into a small bowl, and let cool.

2. In a medium bowl, mix tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined. Mix in 1⁄4 cup of rosemary oil, cucumbers, celery, and parsley.

3. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 Tbsp of rosemary oil and fry capers until crisped up, about 3 minutes. Let cool on a paper towel.

4. Keeping epibaguette “leaves” connected on each bread half, assemble toasts by topping each epi. “leaf” with a drizzle of remaining 2 Tbsp rosemary oil. Top each with a Bibb lettuce leaf, a scoop of tuna salad, and some fried capers.