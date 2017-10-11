Healthy Recipes
Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad
A completely nutritious tuna salad that's easy to make at home.
This is the sort of dish you'd typically find in a high-end restaurant, but with this recipe you put together this herbal tuna salad yourself.
Rosemary Caper Tuna Salad Servings: 12
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 1⁄2 cup olive oil
- 6 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 4 (4 oz) cans tuna packed in water (or oil)
- 4 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tsp grainy mustard
- 4 Tbsp lemon zest
- 6 Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 to 3 Kirby cucumbers or 1⁄2 English cucumber, diced (1 to 11⁄2 cups)
- 2 to 3 celery stalks, diced (1 to 2 cups)
- 1⁄2 cup chopped parsley
- 1⁄4 cup small capers, drained and patted dry
- 1 epibaguette, sliced across, oven-toasted dry
- 12 Bibb lettuce leaves
Check out this and two other hearty toast recipes here.
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan over low heat, heat oil and rosemary sprigs until rosemary has fried up but is not burned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sprigs. Pour oil into a small bowl, and let cool.
2. In a medium bowl, mix tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined. Mix in 1⁄4 cup of rosemary oil, cucumbers, celery, and parsley.
3. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 Tbsp of rosemary oil and fry capers until crisped up, about 3 minutes. Let cool on a paper towel.
4. Keeping epibaguette “leaves” connected on each bread half, assemble toasts by topping each epi. “leaf” with a drizzle of remaining 2 Tbsp rosemary oil. Top each with a Bibb lettuce leaf, a scoop of tuna salad, and some fried capers.