Often overlooked, round steak is one of the leanest cuts at the butcher. It’s also one of the most economical. Taken near the rear legs of the cattle, or the “round” part of the beast, this cut is packed with muscle-sculpting protein, while also delivering healthy amounts of highly absorbable iron to help give you an energy boost.

Round Steak with Horseradish Sauce Servings: 2

You'll need 1⁄4 cup + 1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for grilling

1⁄4 cup soy sauce

1 lemon Juice

2 2 garlic cloves, minced

1⁄2 tsp cumin powder

2 eye-of-round steaks (1 inch thick and 6 to 8 oz each), fat trimmed

3⁄4 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp prepared horseradish

1 tsp lemon zest

Salt and pepper

1⁄4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Eye of round can be slightly tough and dry. To help tenderize the meat and add moisture, try marinating it for an hour or more in a mixture of oil, soy sauce, salt, and acid such as citrus juice.