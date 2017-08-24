Healthy Recipes
Round Steak with Horseradish Sauce
At this point, you've most likely tried every grilled steak recipe in the book—but have you tried them with horseradish sauce?
Often overlooked, round steak is one of the leanest cuts at the butcher. It’s also one of the most economical. Taken near the rear legs of the cattle, or the “round” part of the beast, this cut is packed with muscle-sculpting protein, while also delivering healthy amounts of highly absorbable iron to help give you an energy boost.
Round Steak with Horseradish Sauce Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1⁄4 cup + 1 tbsp olive oil, plus more for grilling
- 1⁄4 cup soy sauce
- 1 lemon Juice
- 2 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄2 tsp cumin powder
- 2 eye-of-round steaks (1 inch thick and 6 to 8 oz each), fat trimmed
- 3⁄4 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- Salt and pepper
- 1⁄4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
Eye of round can be slightly tough and dry. To help tenderize the meat and add moisture, try marinating it for an hour or more in a mixture of oil, soy sauce, salt, and acid such as citrus juice.
Directions
1. In a shallow dish, whisk together 1⁄4 cup olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, 1 garlic clove, and cumin. Add steaks, cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours, flipping once.
2. Remove steaks from marinade, and pat dry with a paper towel. Build a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high.
3. Grease grill grate with oil. Grill steaks for 2 minutes, then rotate 45° to make diamond grill marks.
4. Grill 2 minutes more, and then flip steaks. Grill 2 minutes, rotate steaks 45°, and continue cooking until an internal temperature of 130° is reached (for medium-rare). Remove from grill, and let rest 10 minutes.
5. Stir together yogurt, horseradish, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 garlic clove, lemon zest, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve steak topped with horseradish sauce and parsley.