Healthy Recipes
Salmon Burgers with Blueberry Lemon Raita
One of the healthiest burgers you can make, this salmon-yogurt burger is packed with vitamins.
Salmon is packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fats along with plenty of vitamin D, which helps to regulate insulin levels. Adding blueberries to the raita (a yogurt condiment) is a great way to up the nutrition, flavor, and color of your burger. Grilling is just one simple way to use up a carton of blueberries a week.
Salmon Burgers with Blueberry Lemon Raita Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 15
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 Lemon
- 1-1/2 cups (12 oz) plain Greek-style yogurt
- 1/3 cup dried blueberries, chopped
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped chives
- 2 Tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 Tbsp finely chopped red onion
- 1 Tbsp finely shredded carrot
- 1/4 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1 pound salmon fillet, boneless, skinless, cut into cubes and well chilled
- 2 Tbsp finely chopped scallion, mostly green
- 1 tsp ancho chili powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp egg white, lightly beaten
Recipe and photo credit: Blueberry Council
Directions
1. With a paring knife, remove the peel and white membrane from the lemon, and cut out the sections; discard the membranes. Chop the lemon sections into small pieces.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the lemon, yogurt, dried blueberries, chives, cilantro, onion, carrot, cumin, salt, and pepper; refrigerate.
3. In a food processor, roughly chop the cold salmon with 2 or 3 pulses; do not over mix; refrigerate. In a separate bowl, mix scallion, chili powder, salt, and pepper; stir in egg white. Lightly toss scallion mixture with chopped salmon.
4. Form into 6 patties; grill or sear until cooked through, about 5 minutes on each side.
5. Serve salmon burgers with raita.