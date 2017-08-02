Salmon Burgers with Blueberry Lemon Raita

Directions

1. With a paring knife, remove the peel and white membrane from the lemon, and cut out the sections; discard the membranes. Chop the lemon sections into small pieces.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the lemon, yogurt, dried blueberries, chives, cilantro, onion, carrot, cumin, salt, and pepper; refrigerate.

3. In a food processor, roughly chop the cold salmon with 2 or 3 pulses; do not over mix; refrigerate. In a separate bowl, mix scallion, chili powder, salt, and pepper; stir in egg white. Lightly toss scallion mixture with chopped salmon.

4. Form into 6 patties; grill or sear until cooked through, about 5 minutes on each side.

5. Serve salmon burgers with raita.