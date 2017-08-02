Summer is the season of fresh vegetables. This means you no longer have an excuse to get your dark leafy friends mixed into everything you eat. This delicious salmon and quinoa bowl serves as the perfect vehicle for you to take advantage of the fresh spinach you can grab at the farmer's market.

Salmon, Spinach, and Quinoa Bowl with Honey-Dijon Dressing Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 2 salmon fillets (about 4 oz each)

2 Tbsp canola oil

2 Tbsp honey

2 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

4 cups baby spinach

2/3 cup cooked quinoa

