Healthy Recipes
Salmon, Spinach, and Quinoa Bowl with Honey-Dijon Dressing
This vitamin-packed salmon and quinoa bowl supplies nutrients you didn't even know you needed.
Summer is the season of fresh vegetables. This means you no longer have an excuse to get your dark leafy friends mixed into everything you eat. This delicious salmon and quinoa bowl serves as the perfect vehicle for you to take advantage of the fresh spinach you can grab at the farmer's market.
Salmon, Spinach, and Quinoa Bowl with Honey-Dijon Dressing Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 2 salmon fillets (about 4 oz each)
- 2 Tbsp canola oil
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 2 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 2/3 cup cooked quinoa
Check out the full list of simple summer recipes here.
Directions
1. Rinse salmon fillets and pat dry. Pan sear in a stainless steel or cast iron skillet over medium to medium-high heat.
2. In a small bowl, whisk canola oil, honey, soy sauce, and mustard until completely combined. Set aside.
3. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add shallot, and saute for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add spinach, tossing until just wilted, about 1 minute.
4. To serve, divide spinach and quinoa evenly between 2 large bowls. Place a piece of salmon in each bowl, and drizzle with dressing.