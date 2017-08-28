Sprtizs and summer go together like, well, prosecco and Aperol. Try this buttoned-up take on a frozen margarita that contains a fraction of the sugar and outrageously more flavor to cool down during the summer.

The Santina Spritz Servings: 1

Prep time: 1 minute You'll need 3 parts Prosecco

2 parts frozen Aperol

1 part club soda

The Santina Spritz is one of seven ultra-refreshing, low-calorie cocktails to mix up this summer. Check out the rest here.