Healthy Recipes
The Santina Spritz
A prosecco and Aperol spritz screams summer, cool down with this low-cal version.
Sprtizs and summer go together like, well, prosecco and Aperol. Try this buttoned-up take on a frozen margarita that contains a fraction of the sugar and outrageously more flavor to cool down during the summer.
The Santina Spritz Servings: 1
Prep time: 1 minute
Prep time: 1 minute
You'll need
- 3 parts Prosecco
- 2 parts frozen Aperol
- 1 part club soda
The Santina Spritz is one of seven ultra-refreshing, low-calorie cocktails to mix up this summer. Check out the rest here.
Directions
1. Scoop out frozen Aperol, and place into a pitcher. Pour one bottle of prosecco over the frozen Aperol, and top with soda water. Pour into glasses, and garnish with an orange slice and mint sprig.