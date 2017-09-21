Sausage- and Cranberry-stuffed Acorn Squash With Rosemary Orange Cream Sauce

Directions

1. In a frying pan over medium heat, crumble and brown the Italian sausage until it begins to get crispy. Remove the pan from the heat, and set aside.

2. Preheat the oven to 350°. Using a sharp knife, cut the stem off the acorn squash and then turn it upside-down so that it sits on the cut side. From here, cut the squash into four wedges, and remove and discard the seeds. Rub the cut sides of each wedge with the olive oil, and place them skin-side-down in a small baking dish or pie pan. Sprinkle the tops of the squash with the salt and black pepper.

3. Mix the cranberries into the cooked Italian sausage, and then spoon an equal amount of the mixture into the well of each acorn squash wedge. It’s OK if the sausage mixture spills over into the pan.

4. Tent the dish with aluminum foil, and bake for 40 minutes, then remove the foil and return to the oven to bake uncovered for 20 more minutes, or until you can easily slide a fork into the flesh of one of the squash wedges.

5. While the stuffed squash is baking, whisk the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.

6. Let the squash cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then drizzle each piece with the rosemary orange cream sauce. Serve warm.