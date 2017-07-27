The Science-Approved Ultimate Kale Banana Micronutrient Smoothie

Biomedical scientist Rhonda Patrick, Ph.D, who connects the dots between cell science and health at Found My Fitness (foundmyfitness.com), drinks this smoothie every morning. It’s loaded with magnesium—among other things—which aids the body’s usage of the energy molecule ATP. Plus, it helps DNA repair enzyme function, which can help prevent cancer and other diseases, says Patrick.

Kale and Banana Micronutrient Smoothie Servings: 2

You'll need 8 kale leaves

3 cups flax milk

4 rainbow chard leaves

3 cups baby spinach

1 medium tomato

2 carrots

1 apple

1 avocado

1 cup blueberries

1 banana

1 shot of flaxseed (optional)