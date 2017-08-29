Healthy Recipes
Seared Rib Eye, Salsa Verde, & Dirty Rice
Learn how to expertly sear and assemble this steak dish.
In this Mexican-inspired steak recipe, Chef Robert Irvine walks you through how to expertly cook a steak to the perfect sear, and the side dishes to finish it off.
Seared Rib Eye, Salsa Verde, & Dirty Rice Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 2 large green tomatoes
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1⁄4 cup small yellow onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 jalapeños
- Salt and pepper
- Dirty Rice:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1⁄2 cup small yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 2 Tbsp small carrots, diced and previously boiled, semisoft
- 1⁄2 cup tomato juice
- 3 cups white or brown rice, cooked
- 1⁄2 cup celery leaves, tips only
- 1 Tbsp Cajun spice
- Steaks:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 4 8 oz rib eye steaks, trimmed
- 1 Tbsp sea or kosher salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Salsa verde: Dice tomatoes, then puree them in a food processor or blender.
2. Add cilantro, onion, vinegar, garlic, oil, and jalapeños to the mixture, and purée again. Taste, then season with salt and pepper. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to merge.
3. Dirty rice: Warm oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Next, add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until they’re slightly translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.
4. Add beans and carrots; allow to warm.
5. Add juice, and reduce heat to medium-low. Continue to cook until juice has reduced to 1⁄4 cup, 3 to 4 minutes.
6. Next, add rice. Warm mixture to blend the flavors, over medium-low heat for 5 minutes.
7. Once rice has warmed and juice has finished reducing, remove from heat and add celery. Taste, and season to preference with Cajun spice.
8. Steaks: Warm oil in a large sauté pan over high heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Season steaks on both sides with salt and pepper, then add to pan. Reduce to medium-high heat, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.
9. Flip steaks, and repeat the process on the second side for about 3 to 4 minutes.
10. Remove steaks from pan, and allow them to rest for a few minutes. Serve over dirty rice, and finish with salsa verde.