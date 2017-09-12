Healthy Recipes
Shrimp Orzo Salad
Seafood and a simple noodle combine to make this effortlessly tasty salad.
When you taste this easy-to-make salad you'll be overwhelmed by the organic flavors that get mixed in. Toss in some basil, olive oil, and feta cheese to complement the light and clean orzo grains.
Shrimp Orzo Salad Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 8 oz orzo (a small pasta shaped like grains of rice)
- 1 lb medium shrimp, cooked
- 1 basket cherry tomatoes
- 2 oz reduced-fat feta cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped basil
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse under cool water.
2. Meanwhile, pull tails off shrimp, and cut cherry tomatoes in half.
3. Combine shrimp, tomatoes, orzo, cheese, basil, olive oil, and lemon juice in a large bowl, and stir to combine.
4. Season with salt and pepper to taste.