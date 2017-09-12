When you taste this easy-to-make salad you'll be overwhelmed by the organic flavors that get mixed in. Toss in some basil, olive oil, and feta cheese to complement the light and clean orzo grains.

Shrimp Orzo Salad Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 8 oz orzo (a small pasta shaped like grains of rice)

1 lb medium shrimp, cooked

1 basket cherry tomatoes

2 oz reduced-fat feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped basil

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste