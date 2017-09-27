This skirt steak recipe, mixed with vegetables, gets its inspiration from traditional Mexican ingredients. Those ingredients include lime and tequila to brighten-up an already succulent and juicy skirt steak.
Skirt Steak With Corn and Avocado Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 20 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- For the steak:
- 1 lime
- 1/4 cup tequila
- 1 Tbsp triple sec
- 2 tsp Jacobson salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Lbs. skirt steak, trimmed
- flour tortillas, for serving
- for the salsa:
- 1 large or 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1-1/2 cups canned corn, drained
- 1 cup canned black beans, drained, rinsed, and drained again
- 1/2 cup diced red onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Jalepeno pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
- salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
1. Remove the zest from the lime, then juice the lime. Put both the zest and the juice in a small mixing bowl. Add the tequila, triple sec, and salt, and stir until the salt crystals dissolve. Whisk in the oil. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag, and add the meat. Seal, and refrigerate for several hours, or overnight.
2. Make the salsa the day you plan to serve the steak. Add tomatoes, corn, beans, onions, garlic, and jalapeno in a mixing bowl. Stir in the lime juice, vinegar, cilantro, and cumin. Gently fold in the avocado with a rubber spatula. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover, and refrigerate if not serving immediately.
3. When ready to cook, start the Traeger grill on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (4 to 5 minutes).
4. Set the temperature to 450° (high if you have a manual controller) and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.
5. Remove the steak from the marinade, and dry with paper towels. Grill for 5 minutes per side, or until the steak is done to your liking.
6. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest for 2 minutes or more. Slice thinly on the diagonal. Serve with tortillas and the salsa.