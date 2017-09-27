Skirt Steak With Corn and Avocado

Directions

1. Remove the zest from the lime, then juice the lime. Put both the zest and the juice in a small mixing bowl. Add the tequila, triple sec, and salt, and stir until the salt crystals dissolve. Whisk in the oil. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag, and add the meat. Seal, and refrigerate for several hours, or overnight.

2. Make the salsa the day you plan to serve the steak. Add tomatoes, corn, beans, onions, garlic, and jalapeno in a mixing bowl. Stir in the lime juice, vinegar, cilantro, and cumin. Gently fold in the avocado with a rubber spatula. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover, and refrigerate if not serving immediately.

3. When ready to cook, start the Traeger grill on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (4 to 5 minutes).

4. Set the temperature to 450° (high if you have a manual controller) and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

5. Remove the steak from the marinade, and dry with paper towels. Grill for 5 minutes per side, or until the steak is done to your liking.

6. Transfer to a cutting board, and let rest for 2 minutes or more. Slice thinly on the diagonal. Serve with tortillas and the salsa.