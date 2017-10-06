Healthy Recipes
Slow Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs
Bring on the flavor and build muscle with this paleo recipe.
If you’re looking for a cheat meal, then this is a recipe that's made for you. Short ribs are a tender and meatier piece of meat than other pork options. A slab of it contains close to four ribs, intercostal muscles and tendons, along with a layer of bone and fat near the end. Cooking this type of meat slow will allow the meat to fall right off of the bone.
Slow Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs Servings: 3
You'll need
- 3 lbs beef short ribs
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 green pepper, chopped
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 15 oz can Hunts diced tomatoes: basil, garlic, and oregano
- 1 can can tomato paste
- 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- For spice rub
- 2 Tbsp sea salt
- 1 tsp ground pepper
- 1 tsp rosemary
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp basil
- 1 tsp cumin
Directions
1. In a bowl, mix together the spice rub, and rub the blend into each side of the short ribs.
2. In a large pan, add the oil, and sear each side of the ribs for about three minutes.
3. Line the bottom of the slow cooker with the onions, peppers, and celery. Place the short ribs on top of the vegetables.
4. In another bowl, combine the can of diced tomatoes, garlic, tomato paste, and balsamic vinegar. Next, pour the combination over the ribs.
5. Cook on low for seven hours.