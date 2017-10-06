Slow Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix together the spice rub, and rub the blend into each side of the short ribs.

2. In a large pan, add the oil, and sear each side of the ribs for about three minutes.

3. Line the bottom of the slow cooker with the onions, peppers, and celery. Place the short ribs on top of the vegetables.

4. In another bowl, combine the can of diced tomatoes, garlic, tomato paste, and balsamic vinegar. Next, pour the combination over the ribs.

5. Cook on low for seven hours.