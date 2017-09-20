Slow Cooker Chipotle Carnitas

I could eat carnitas every single day. Traditional carnitas, like the kind you can find in my favorite San Antonio restaurants, are braised for hours in lard (also known as a “confit”). The method I use is much easier and requires way less fat. Instead of braising in fat, I braise a seasoned pork shoulder in broth after browning it in a pan. The dish is then finished off in a traditional carnitas style by tossing in more fat and then roasting it to a slight crisp in the oven. You can enjoy this delicious meat alongside any vegetable, in some jicama tortillas, or stuffed in a loaded sweet potato.
Prep time: 15 min | Cook time: 4 hours 15 min (minimum)
- 2 tbsp plus 1 tsp fine sea salt, divided
- 2 tbsp dried Mexican oregano
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp chipotle chili powder
- 1 tbsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 (4 lb) bone-in pork butt (aka shoulder), rinsed and patted dry
- 4 tbsp salted butter, ghee, or coconut oil divided
- 1 orange, cut into 4 wedges
- 1 medium-sized yellow onion cut into 4 wedges (omit for low-FODMAP)
- 2 cups chicken broth, store-bought or homemade
- Juice of 2 limes
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish
Tip: Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to five days, or can be frozen for up to five months. Note, if you plan to freeze leftovers, I recommend holding off on adding the fresh cilantro until the day you reheat and serve.