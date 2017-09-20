Slow Cooker Chipotle Carnitas

Directions

1. Mix 2 tablespoons of the salt with the oregano, garlic powder, chipotle powder, cumin, and pepper. Rub the spice blend all over the pork shoulder.

2. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in either the stove top-safe insert of your slow cooker or a large frying pan over high heat. Once melted, add the seasoned pork and sear on four sides for 3 minutes each, or until a crust starts to form.

3. Transfer the pork to the slow cooker, and place the orange and onion wedges around the side. Add the broth, cover, and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours or on high for 4 to 6 hours. You know the pork is done when it falls apart easily when prodded with a fork.

4. Preheat the oven to 425º. Transfer the cooked shoulder to a large mixing bowl, and shred it into small chunks using two forks.

5. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter, and pour it over the shredded pork. Spread the pork out on a rimmed baking sheet, sprinkle with the remaining teaspoon of salt, and roast for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the tops just start to crisp. Remove from the oven, add the fresh lime juice and cilantro, then serve.