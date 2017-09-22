Smoked Deviled Eggs

Directions

1. When ready to cook, start the Traeger on Smoke with the lid open until a fire is established (4-5 minutes).

2. Place cooked and peeled eggs directly on the grill grate; smoke for 30 minutes. Remove from the grill, and allow eggs to cool. Slice the eggs lengthwise, and scoop the yolks directly into a gallon zip top bag.

3. Add the mayo, chives, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce, and salt and pepper to the bag.

4. Zip the bag closed, and, using your hands, knead all of the ingredients together in the bag until completely smooth. Squeeze the yolk mixture into one corner of the bag; cut a small part of the corner off.

5. Pipe the yolk mixture into the whites. Sprinkle with the crumbled bacon and paprika; chill until you're ready to serve. Enjoy.