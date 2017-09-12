Soba noodles make for the perfect after-work noodle to make at home. The Japanese staple can be properly prepared in under five minutes, and harbors more flavor than traditional egg noodles. Pair them with some fresh, ready-for-the-bowl ingredients for a crisp salad that works great warm or cold.

Soba Salad Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 8 oz soba noodles (we used Hakubaku Organic Soba)

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 Tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 tsp peeled, minced fresh ginger

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 medium cucumber, sliced

1 medium carrot, shredded

4 green onions, sliced