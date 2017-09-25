Southern Comfort Sweet Potatoes

Directions

1. Start off by turning your Traeger grill on to the smoke setting with the lid open for 3-5 minutes to warm up.

2. While this is going on, slice the sweet potatoes. Slice your potato in half, then into small wedges. The smaller the wedge, the easier it is to cook.

3. Place the sweet potatoes in a pot of boiling water for 3-5 minutes to soften them. This will ensure you're not grilling the potatoes all day.

4. After you pull them out of the water, dab with a paper towel, and give the potatoes a splash of oil.

5. Sprinkle on the brown sugar, and a touch of salt and pepper. Mix well.

6. Turn your Traeger on high, and place your seasoned potatoes on the grill.

7. Cook your potatoes on high for 15-20 minutes, then flip and allow to cook for another 10-15 minutes.

8. SAUCE: Brown your butter in a pan over medium heat. Once the butter is brown, add your Southern Comfort and marshmallows into the pan, and stir into a glaze. Pull your fries off the grill, and cover with glaze. Enjoy.