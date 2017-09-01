Healthy Recipes
Southwest Quinoa Cakes
Add variety to your daily meal prep with these healthy and impressive-looking cakes.
Healthy food doesn’t have to take a century to make. With a little prep and one humble muffin pan, you can make breakfast, lunch, and snack foods in a portable size that are easy to take with you anywhere.
Southwest Quinoa Cakes Servings: 12
You'll need
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup quinoa
- 1 cup black beans, rinsed
- 3⁄4 cup non-fat cottage cheese
- 1⁄4 cup sliced green onions
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1⁄4 tsp salt
- 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese
- Salsa: 1 14-oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- Salsa: 1 clove garlic
- Salsa: 1 small chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
- Salsa:1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro
- Salsa: Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and add quinoa. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool.
3. Add beans, cottage cheese, and green onions, and toss to combine. Gently whisk eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Stir into quinoa mixture.
4. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray, and divide quinoa mixture among the cups. Top each with 1 Tbsp pepper jack cheese.
5. Bake until cakes are puffed and golden, about 20 minutes.
6. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in a blender or food processor, and puree until smooth.
7. Serve cakes with salsa on the side.