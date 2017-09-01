Southwest Quinoa Cakes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan, and add quinoa. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl; let cool.

3. Add beans, cottage cheese, and green onions, and toss to combine. Gently whisk eggs, flour, baking powder, and salt in a small bowl. Stir into quinoa mixture.

4. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray, and divide quinoa mixture among the cups. Top each with 1 Tbsp pepper jack cheese.

5. Bake until cakes are puffed and golden, about 20 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in a blender or food processor, and puree until smooth.

7. Serve cakes with salsa on the side.