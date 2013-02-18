Healthy Recipes
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai
Make this Asian classic and stick within the parameters of your nutrition program.
Pad Thai is the default order for any guy in an Asian restaurant who doesn’t understand the menu. Yet while it’s delicious, it’s also deadly for your waistline. With a few substitutions, however, such as low-carb, high-fiber spaghetti squash in place of rice noodles, you’ll knock down the carb count significantly without sacrificing great flavor—and it's Paleo-friendly.
Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai Servings: Makes 2 Servings
Prep time: 15 Minutes
Prep time: 15 Minutes
You'll need
- 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash, shredded
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tbsp peanut oil
- 8 oz chicken, diced
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 eggs, beaten slightly
- 2 cups bean sprouts
- 2 tbsp peanuts, chopped
- 4 scallions, sliced
- 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
Check out more Paleo recipes here.
Directions
1. Cut the squash in half, and microwave for 12 minutes. Let stand for up to 30 seconds, and then scramble.
2. Meanwhile, sauté the garlic in oil, then add chicken. When the chicken is done, add fish sauce, lime juice, and beaten eggs.
3. Stir in the squash and bean sprouts, and top with peanuts, scallions, and cilantro.