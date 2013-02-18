Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai

Directions

1. Cut the squash in half, and microwave for 12 minutes. Let stand for up to 30 seconds, and then scramble.

2. Meanwhile, sauté the garlic in oil, then add chicken. When the chicken is done, add fish sauce, lime juice, and beaten eggs.

3. Stir in the squash and bean sprouts, and top with peanuts, scallions, and cilantro.