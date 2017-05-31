Spicy and Tangy Cumin Lime Marinade Recipe

Cumin, a staple in Mexican and Indian cuisine, may help boost your digestion and get you more nutrients from your food by helping your pancreas release more enzymes. This spice is also rich in iron, which can help keep your metabolism and energy levels at the top of their game.

Cumin Lime Marinade You'll need 2 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp chili powder

1/2 Tbsp garlic powder

1/2 Tbsp onion powder

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

Lime is a tangy fruit that offers not only vitamin C, but antibiotic and anti-inflammatory power. The flavonoids in limes also have potential cancer-fighting and heart-health benefits.

Try it on: White fish, shrimp, chicken, pork, or tofu.