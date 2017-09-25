Spicy Asian BBQ Shrimp

Directions

1. In a large bowl, add the shrimp and the other marinade ingredients: green onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeño, oil, and salt, and mix thoroughly to coat the shrimp. Let the shrimp marinate while you prepare the Asian barbecue sauce.

2. Begin making the Asian barbecue sauce: Heat the canola oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger, jalapeño, and onion; sauté about 3 minutes. Add soy sauce and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook, covered, over medium-low heat for about 8 minutes or until onion is tender.

3. Cool mixture slightly. Transfer to a blender. Add in the rest of the barbecue sauce ingredients, and process until a smooth puree forms. When ready to cook, start the Traeger on Smoke with the lid open until a fire is established (4-5 minutes). Turn temperature to high and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Skewer the shrimp onto Traeger skewers. Place shrimp skewers directly on the grill grate, and cook the shrimp about 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until they are pink an opaque.

5. Remove the shrimp from the grill, and slather with the prepared Asian barbecue sauce.