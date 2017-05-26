The Spicy Jerk Marinade Perfect for Low Carb Grilling

Like many hot peppers, Scotch bonnet peppers get their kick from capsaicin, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Capsaicin seems to be especially helpful for joint pain, making it a great component of an active lifestyle. Eating hot peppers also releases endorphins, helping you feel a rush (hopefully without the flush).

Spicy Jerk Marinade You'll need 3 tbsp fresh thyme

6 limes, juiced

6 garlic cloves

8 green onions

3 tbsp Jamaican allspice

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 scotch bonnet pepper, seeded (this will be spicy. Go more or less depending on how much heat you want.

Salt and pepper to taste

This recipe also packs Jamaican allspice, which has potential to lower blood pressure and help kill muscle and joint pain. Two compounds in allspice, eugenol and gallic acid, have shown cancer-fighting properties in cell and animal studies.

Try this recipe on chicken, shrimp, or veggies like sliced zucchini and eggplant.