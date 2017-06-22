The Spicy Peanut Lime Salad Dressing for Protein and Healthy Fats

A spoonful of peanut butter makes life better. (Just make sure you opt for a brand made with peanuts only, because other varieties can be loaded with sugars and hydrogenated oils.) This spicy peanut lime dressing adds some protein and healthy fats into your salad, making for a clean meal that tastes like a cheat meal.

Spicy Peanut Lime Salad Dressing Servings: 4

You'll need 1/4 cup natural smooth peanut butter (just peanuts)

2 limes juiced

1 clove garlic chopped fine or crushed with mortar and pestle

1 Tbsp. sodium-reduced soy sauce or tamari (choose tamari if gluten free)

2 tsp honey

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes