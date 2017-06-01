Healthy Recipes
Spicy Tandoori Marinade
Keep your heart and waistline healthy with this delicious, Indian-inspired marinade.
Fenugreek often shows up in Indian food, but it’s time to get to know the spice even better. Fenugreek may help lower triglyceride levels and blood sugar levels, making it a great spice for a healthy heart and waistline. It’s also been shown to reduce body fat and increase testosterone.
Tandoori Marinade
You'll need
- 1 cup Skyr or plain Greek yogurt
- 2 lemons, juiced
- 2 Tbsp Garam Masala
- 2 Tbsp paprika
- 1 Tbsp fresh ginger (or ½ teaspoon ground ginger)
- 1 Tbsp red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 Tbsp coriander
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp fenugreek
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
Skyr, an Icelandic yogurt, is packed with protein and calcium. It’s naturally lean as it’s made with skim milk. That means lean muscle-building and greater fat loss potential.
Try it on: chicken thighs, chicken legs, cod, salmon, or tofu
Recipe and photo courtesy Kathy Siegel, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., and Tracee Yablon Brenner, R.D.N., C.H.H.C., of Triad Wellness.
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, mix the yogurt and lemon juice together. Stir in the other ingredients.
2. Slather it on your food or marinate for 20 minutes to overnight.