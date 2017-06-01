Spicy Tandoori Marinade

Fenugreek often shows up in Indian food, but it’s time to get to know the spice even better. Fenugreek may help lower triglyceride levels and blood sugar levels, making it a great spice for a healthy heart and waistline. It’s also been shown to reduce body fat and increase testosterone.

Tandoori Marinade You'll need 1 cup Skyr or plain Greek yogurt

2 lemons, juiced

2 Tbsp Garam Masala

2 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp fresh ginger (or ½ teaspoon ground ginger)

1 Tbsp red pepper flakes (optional)

1 Tbsp coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp fenugreek

3 garlic cloves, minced

Skyr, an Icelandic yogurt, is packed with protein and calcium. It’s naturally lean as it’s made with skim milk. That means lean muscle-building and greater fat loss potential.

Try it on: chicken thighs, chicken legs, cod, salmon, or tofu

Recipe and photo courtesy Kathy Siegel, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., and Tracee Yablon Brenner, R.D.N., C.H.H.C., of Triad Wellness.