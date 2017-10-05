Healthy Recipes

Spinach Asparagus Salad

This salad not only tastes good, but can boost your sex drive. Yes, really.

Spinach Asparagus Salad
Calories 494
Protein 40g
Fat 30g
Carbs 17g
Can food really influence your sex drive? It does; in fact, it can boost it. Asparagus is loaded with folic acid, which creates the production of histamine in the body. More histamine means more orgasms. 

Spinach Asparagus Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 2 cups spinach
  • ½ cup chopped asparagus
  • ¼ cup blueberries
  • 2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette
  • 4 oz grilled chicken breast
  • 1 oz chopped walnuts
Directions 
1. Combine ingredients in a bowl.
