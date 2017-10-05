Healthy Recipes
Spinach Asparagus Salad
This salad not only tastes good, but can boost your sex drive. Yes, really.
Can food really influence your sex drive? It does; in fact, it can boost it. Asparagus is loaded with folic acid, which creates the production of histamine in the body. More histamine means more orgasms.
Spinach Asparagus Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 cups spinach
- ½ cup chopped asparagus
- ¼ cup blueberries
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette
- 4 oz grilled chicken breast
- 1 oz chopped walnuts
Directions
1. Combine ingredients in a bowl.