Can food really influence your sex drive? It does; in fact, it can boost it. Asparagus is loaded with folic acid, which creates the production of histamine in the body. More histamine means more orgasms.

Spinach Asparagus Salad Servings: 4

You'll need 2 cups spinach

½ cup chopped asparagus

¼ cup blueberries

2 Tbsp balsamic vinaigrette

4 oz grilled chicken breast

1 oz chopped walnuts