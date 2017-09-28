Healthy Recipes

Steak Fajita Tacos With Avocado Crema

Fill your stir-fry with bell peppers to load up on vitamin C.

Calories 452
Protein 29g
Fat 22g
Carbs 37g
Make this for a healthy taco night meal. Remember, spread meats in a single layer in your pan and let sear undisturbed for about a minute. This promotes caramelization (yum!) and reduces sticking.

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 5
You'll need
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tsp canola oil
  • 1 lb sirloin steak, thinly sliced
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 bell peppers (preferably different colors), thinly sliced
  • 1 medium zucchini, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 1 small avocado
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • Salt
  • 8 corn tortillas, warmed
Directions 
1. Combine spices in a small bowl, and set aside.
2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add steak, and stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add onion, peppers, and zucchini to pan, and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add steak and spices, and stir to combine.
3. In a bowl, combine sour cream, avocado, lime juice, and salt to taste.
4. Place steak mixture in tortillas, and top with the avocado crema.
