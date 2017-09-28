Steak Fajita Tacos With Avocado Crema

Directions

1. Combine spices in a small bowl, and set aside.

2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add steak, and stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add onion, peppers, and zucchini to pan, and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add steak and spices, and stir to combine.

3. In a bowl, combine sour cream, avocado, lime juice, and salt to taste.

4. Place steak mixture in tortillas, and top with the avocado crema.