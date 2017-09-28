Healthy Recipes
Steak Fajita Tacos With Avocado Crema
Fill your stir-fry with bell peppers to load up on vitamin C.
Make this for a healthy taco night meal. Remember, spread meats in a single layer in your pan and let sear undisturbed for about a minute. This promotes caramelization (yum!) and reduces sticking.
Steak Fajita Tacos With Avocado Crema Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 5
You'll need
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 2 tsp canola oil
- 1 lb sirloin steak, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 3 bell peppers (preferably different colors), thinly sliced
- 1 medium zucchini, sliced into matchsticks
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream
- 1 small avocado
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- Salt
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed
Directions
1. Combine spices in a small bowl, and set aside.
2. Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add steak, and stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from pan; set aside. Add onion, peppers, and zucchini to pan, and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add steak and spices, and stir to combine.
3. In a bowl, combine sour cream, avocado, lime juice, and salt to taste.
4. Place steak mixture in tortillas, and top with the avocado crema.