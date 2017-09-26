Healthy Recipes
Sticky Teriyaki Pork and Pineapple Skewers
Because pork and pineapple are a match made in heaven.
Sticky Teriyaki Pork and Pineapple Skewers Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 1 lb pork sirloin cubes, each about 1-inch by 1iinch
- 18 pieces 1/2-inch thick fresh pineapple, cored and cut into bite-size chunks
- 1 cup Traeger Carne Asada Marinade, or your favorite Teriyaki marinade
- 6 large scallions, trimmed, pale and light green parts cut Into 1-Inch lengths
- 6 8-inch wooden skewers
Directions
1. Thread a pork cube through the thin side on a skewer, followed by a chunk of pineapple and a piece of green onion; repeat the sequence, using 3 or 4 pieces of pork per skewer. Repeat with the other skewers.
2. Transfer the skewers to a glass pan or pie plate, and pour the marinade over them, turning to coat on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 1 to 3 hours.
3. When ready to cook, start the Traeger grill on smoke with the lid open until the fire is established (4 to 5 minutes). Set the temperature to 450° (high) and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.
4. Drain the skewers, discarding the marinade. Arrange the skewers on the grill grate, and grill, turning once, for 10 minutes, or until the pork is cooked through.
5. Transfer the skewers to a platter or plates, and serve immediately with some steamed rice. Enjoy.