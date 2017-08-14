Healthy Recipes
Strawberry Spinach Chicken Power Salad
Try this power salad after your next workout.
This delicious salad is packed with protein, fresh produce, and nuts, and then topped with a mouthwatering poppy seed dressing. It’s also a perfect way to use leftover chicken and make it into a visual masterpiece.
Strawberry Spinach Chicken Power Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 15
Prep time: 15
You'll need
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 6 oz. cooked chicken
- ½ cup cooked corn
- ½ cup sliced strawberries
- 3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese
- 1/3 cup pecans
- 1/2 cup avocado
- 1/4 cup red onion
- 1 Juice from lemon
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. poppy seeds
Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D., of The Lean Green Bean. On Instagram @theleangreenbean.
Directions
1. Divide spinach evenly between two bowls.
2. Top with chicken, corn, berries, cheese, pecans, avocado, and red onion.
3. In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Taste, and add more sugar if needed.
4. Serve salads with dressing.