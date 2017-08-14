Healthy Recipes

Strawberry Spinach Chicken Power Salad

Try this power salad after your next workout.

Toby Amidor, MS, RD
Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad
Courtesy Image
Calories 537
Protein 33g
Fat 36g
Carbs 24g
Sugar 8g
Courtesy Image

This delicious salad is packed with protein, fresh produce, and nuts, and then topped with a mouthwatering poppy seed dressing. It’s also a perfect way to use leftover chicken and make it into a visual masterpiece.

Strawberry Spinach Chicken Power Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 15
You'll need
  • 4 cups baby spinach
  • 6 oz. cooked chicken
  • ½ cup cooked corn
  • ½ cup sliced strawberries
  • 3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/3 cup pecans
  • 1/2 cup avocado
  • 1/4 cup red onion
  • 1 Juice from lemon
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. poppy seeds

Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D., of The Lean Green Bean. On Instagram @theleangreenbean.

Directions 
1. Divide spinach evenly between two bowls.
2. Top with chicken, corn, berries, cheese, pecans, avocado, and red onion.
3. In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Taste, and add more sugar if needed.
4. Serve salads with dressing.
