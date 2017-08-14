This delicious salad is packed with protein, fresh produce, and nuts, and then topped with a mouthwatering poppy seed dressing. It’s also a perfect way to use leftover chicken and make it into a visual masterpiece.

Strawberry Spinach Chicken Power Salad Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 You'll need 4 cups baby spinach

6 oz. cooked chicken

½ cup cooked corn

½ cup sliced strawberries

3 Tbsp. crumbled feta cheese

1/3 cup pecans

1/2 cup avocado

1/4 cup red onion

1 Juice from lemon

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. poppy seeds

Recipe and photo by Lindsay Livingston, R.D., of The Lean Green Bean. On Instagram @theleangreenbean.