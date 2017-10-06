Healthy Recipes

Sweet and Spicy Fish Tacos

Everyone loves tacos, so enjoy this recipe without any guilt.

canaya thumbnail by CPT
Sweet and Spicy Fish Tacos
GSPictures / Getty
Calories 368
Protein 34g
Fat 18g
Carbs 11g
GSPictures / Getty

When you're craving a good fish taco, stop thinking that you can't have one because of the tortilla. Easily swap out the tortilla with a lettuce leaf, and use almond meal as your fish breading. The almond meal will help bring out a sweet-nutty flavor in the fish, yet you'll still get to enjoy a hint of spice. 

Sweet and Spicy Fish Tacos Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 pound white fish, cut into strips
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup almond meal
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 6 lettuce leaves
Directions 
1. Beat eggs and preheat the oven to 450°. Mix the almond meal in with the spices, and take fish strippings and coat each in egg and then the dry mix.
2. Heat the coconut oil in a sauce pan, and fry each chicken strip.
3. Wash the lettuce leaves, and place a few fish strips on to them. Top each wrap with some salsa.
Topics:
Comments