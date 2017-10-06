Healthy Recipes
Sweet and Spicy Fish Tacos
Everyone loves tacos, so enjoy this recipe without any guilt.
When you're craving a good fish taco, stop thinking that you can't have one because of the tortilla. Easily swap out the tortilla with a lettuce leaf, and use almond meal as your fish breading. The almond meal will help bring out a sweet-nutty flavor in the fish, yet you'll still get to enjoy a hint of spice.
Sweet and Spicy Fish Tacos Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1 pound white fish, cut into strips
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup almond meal
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup salsa
- 6 lettuce leaves
Directions
1. Beat eggs and preheat the oven to 450°. Mix the almond meal in with the spices, and take fish strippings and coat each in egg and then the dry mix.
2. Heat the coconut oil in a sauce pan, and fry each chicken strip.
3. Wash the lettuce leaves, and place a few fish strips on to them. Top each wrap with some salsa.