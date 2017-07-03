For your body to fully absorb the nutrition in your veggies, it's important to always make sure you pair them with a fat source—this dressing does just that. This heart-healthy sesame dressing derives its healthy fat content from sesame.

Sweet and Spicy Sesame Salad Dressing Servings: 6

You'll need 1 clove minced garlic

1 Tbsp. honey

2 tsp. tahini

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp. water

Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Shaw M.S., R.D.N., of Shaw's Simple Swaps