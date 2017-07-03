Healthy Recipes
Sweet and Spicy Sesame Salad Dressing
Boost the benefits of your salad with this salad dressing that promotes heart health.
For your body to fully absorb the nutrition in your veggies, it's important to always make sure you pair them with a fat source—this dressing does just that. This heart-healthy sesame dressing derives its healthy fat content from sesame.
Sweet and Spicy Sesame Salad Dressing Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 clove minced garlic
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 2 tsp. tahini
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 2 Tbsp. water
Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Shaw M.S., R.D.N., of Shaw's Simple Swaps
Directions
1. Mix to combine.