It's probably unsurprising to learn that sweet potatoes can be incorporated into a number of dishes—frittatas, waffles, and so on. But did you know it can work for desert, too? The natural sweetness of the potato provides a healthy base for these unique brownies.

Sweet Potato Brownies Servings: 12

Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 20 You'll need 1/4 cup coconut oil

1 cup mashed sweet potato

2 eggs

1/2 cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)