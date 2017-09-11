It's probably unsurprising to learn that sweet potatoes can be incorporated into a number of dishes—frittatas, waffles, and so on. But did you know it can work for desert, too? The natural sweetness of the potato provides a healthy base for these unique brownies.
Sweet Potato Brownies Servings: 12
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 1/4 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup mashed sweet potato
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/3 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°.
2. Lightly coat a 9x9" pan with coconut oil.
3. Mix the sweet potato, eggs, honey, coconut oil, and vanilla.
4. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt (and chocolate chips, if using).
5. Mix gently until combined. Pour into greased 9x9" pan, and bake for 20 minutes. Brownies are done when you can insert a knife, and it comes out clean.