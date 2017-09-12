Healthy Recipes
Sweet Potato Frittata
Try this quick, easy frittata for a delicious, nutrient-packed breakfast.
Recipe excerpted from The Sweet Potato Diet: The Super Carb-Cycling Program to Lose Up to 12 Pounds in 2 Weeks by Michael Morelli. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC, a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group Inc.
Sweet Potato Frittata Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and spiraled
- 6 eggs, beaten
- pinch salt
- to taste pepper
Directions
1. Spray an oven-safe skillet with coconut oil.
2. Over medium-high heat, add sweet potato. Let cook for a few minutes until color becomes brighter.
3. Reduce heat to medium-low, and add eggs. Let this cook for several minutes.
4. Carefully lift the corner of the eggs to check for a golden brown color.
5. Once the bottom of the eggs is golden brown, turn off heat and place the pan under a broiler until top of eggs becomes golden brown.