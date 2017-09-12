Sweet Potato Frittata

Directions

1. Spray an oven-safe skillet with coconut oil.

2. Over medium-high heat, add sweet potato. Let cook for a few minutes until color becomes brighter.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low, and add eggs. Let this cook for several minutes.

4. Carefully lift the corner of the eggs to check for a golden brown color.

5. Once the bottom of the eggs is golden brown, turn off heat and place the pan under a broiler until top of eggs becomes golden brown.