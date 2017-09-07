Healthy Recipes
Sweet Potato Noodles With Garlic Kale and Pork Chops
Here is a delicious and new way to incorporate sweet potatoes into your meals.
Revamp your sweet potato routine big time by spiralizing this "clean eating" favorite.
Sweet Potato Noodles With Garlic Kale and Pork Chops Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- For the pork chops: 2 boneless pork chops (3oz each)
- For the pork chops: 3 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- For the pork chops: Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the sweet potatoes and kale: 4 cups chopped kale
- For the sweet potatoes and kale: 5 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- For the sweet potatoes and kale: 1 medium sweet potato, peeled, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade D), trimmed
- For the sweet potatoes and kale: Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the sweet potatoes and kale: 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Rub each pork chop with 1 tsp olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
3. Heat remaining 1 tsp olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops, and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
4. Transfer pork chops to oven in skillet, and roast until cooked through, about 7 to 9 minutes (or until a meat thermometer reads 140° when inserted into the thickest part). Transfer to a plate, and reserve any pan juices. Let pork chops rest for at least 5 minutes.
5. Heat 3 tsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato noodles, and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 7 minutes, or until cooked to your preference, then divide between 2 plates.
6. Add remaining 2 tsp olive oil and kale to the skillet. Cook for 1 minute, then add garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until kale is wilted.
7. Add kale to the plates with the sweet potato noodles. Add a pork chop to each, and drizzle with reserved pan juices.