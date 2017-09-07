Sweet Potato Noodles With Garlic Kale and Pork Chops

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Rub each pork chop with 1 tsp olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

3. Heat remaining 1 tsp olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops, and cook 3 to 4 minutes per side, or until golden brown.

4. Transfer pork chops to oven in skillet, and roast until cooked through, about 7 to 9 minutes (or until a meat thermometer reads 140° when inserted into the thickest part). Transfer to a plate, and reserve any pan juices. Let pork chops rest for at least 5 minutes.

5. Heat 3 tsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato noodles, and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 7 minutes, or until cooked to your preference, then divide between 2 plates.

6. Add remaining 2 tsp olive oil and kale to the skillet. Cook for 1 minute, then add garlic. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, or until kale is wilted.

7. Add kale to the plates with the sweet potato noodles. Add a pork chop to each, and drizzle with reserved pan juices.