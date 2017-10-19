Sweet Potato PB2 Protein Bars

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Add the dry ingredients (protein powder, PB2, baking powder, and salt) to a medium bowl, mix well.

3. Add the remaining wet ingredients (sweet potato, almond milk, butter, extract, eggs, and stevia) to another bowl, mix well.

4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and mix until combined. The batter will be quite thick. You can add a bit of water or milk to thin it out if it isn't spreadable.

5. Spray an 8x8" baking dish, and spread the batter evenly into the baking dish.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center.

7. In microwave, melt chocolate chips for 1 minute, and then 30-second intervals, stirring in-between, until fully melted. Use a fork to drizzle chocolate over bars.

8. Allow to fully cool before cutting into bars. Wrap bars in cellophane, and keep refrigerated.