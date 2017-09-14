Sweet potatoes are far more than a healthy alternative to a sweet potato, they're a staple in a clean diet. In addition to wisely getting your carbs, one half-cup of them provides 385% (not a typo) of the daily vitamin A requirements.

Sweet Potato Waffles Servings: 3

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes You'll need 1 small sweet potato, peeled and spiraled

1 cup mashed sweet potato

2 eggs, beaten

3 tbsp coconut milk

1 tsp cinnamon

Try out this unique recipe, and utilize sweet potatoes during your breakfast.