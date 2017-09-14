Healthy Recipes
Sweet Potato Waffles
Not all carbs are created equal, but sweet potatoes are queen in any clean eater’s kitchen.
Sweet potatoes are far more than a healthy alternative to a sweet potato, they're a staple in a clean diet. In addition to wisely getting your carbs, one half-cup of them provides 385% (not a typo) of the daily vitamin A requirements.
Sweet Potato Waffles Servings: 3
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes
You'll need
- 1 small sweet potato, peeled and spiraled
- 1 cup mashed sweet potato
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3 tbsp coconut milk
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Try out this unique recipe, and utilize sweet potatoes during your breakfast.
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Spray the waffle iron with coconut spray, and preheat.
3. Drop 1⁄2 cup batter onto the waffle maker.
4. Cook until outside is crispy.