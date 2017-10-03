Healthy Recipes
Tarragon Chicken Sliders With Fennel Salad
Lean, fresh sliders to toss on the grill.
There's no sense having something unhealthy delivered to your house for dinner when you can whip up sliders like these with ease.
Tarragon Chicken Sliders With Fennel Salad Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 3/4 cup finely diced red onion
- 1 large garlic clove, minced
- 1-1/2 lbs ground chicken
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
- Zest of 1/2 lemon
- 2 tsp whole-grain mustard
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
These healthy chicken sliders with fennel salad are super easy to assemble, filling, and nutritious.
Directions
1. Heat olive oil in a saute pan over medium-low heat. Add onion, and saute for 1 minute, stirring. Add minced garlic, and cook for another minute. Remove from heat, and let cool.
2. Add onions to ground chicken in a bowl along with tarragon, lemon zest, mustard, salt, and pepper. Mix well, and form 4 small patties.
3. Preheat a large griddle or grill, and cook each burger for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until cooked through; serve with a multigrain bun, if desired.