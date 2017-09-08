This delicious, Thai-style chicken recipe is far from your average baked or grilled chicken breast.

Thai Peanut Chicken Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 8 hrs. You'll need 8 skinless chicken thighs

fresh ground black pepper

¾ cup mild salsa

⅓ cup smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce or fish sauce

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

lime wedges

Try this recipe, and check out more of our slow-cooker favorites here.