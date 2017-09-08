Healthy Recipes
Thai Peanut Chicken
This take on Thai chicken is the perfect way to switch up your mundane meals.
This delicious, Thai-style chicken recipe is far from your average baked or grilled chicken breast.
Thai Peanut Chicken Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 8 hrs.
You'll need
- 8 skinless chicken thighs
- fresh ground black pepper
- ¾ cup mild salsa
- ⅓ cup smooth peanut butter
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce or fish sauce
- 2 tsp grated fresh ginger
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- lime wedges
Directions
1. Season chicken with fresh ground black pepper, and place in slow cooker.
2. In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients except cilantro.
3. Pour over chicken.
4. Cover, and cook on low for eight hours.
5. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken and place on serving platter.
6. Pour sauce over chicken.
7. Garnish with cilantro and lime wedges.
8. Serve with cooked brown jasmine rice, steamed green beans, and pineapple.