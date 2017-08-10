These Coconut Turmeric Chicken Tenders Aren't Your Typical Chicken Strips

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Set aside.

2. Place coconut, panko breadcrumbs, cornstarch, turmeric, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Mix well with a spoon. Place eggs in another shallow bowl and whisk.

3. Dip chicken in eggs, then press into coconut mixture. Transfer to baking sheet. Coat tops of chicken with a layer of cooking spray.

4. Bake chicken for 10 to 12 minutes, until cooked through and no longer pink when sliced.