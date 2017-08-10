Healthy Recipes
These Coconut Turmeric Chicken Tenders Aren't Your Typical Chicken Strips
This sweet and savory dish doesn't pile on the calories.
Who doesn't love chicken tenders? That question is rhetorical. However, the fast food staple isn't quite known for being healthy. Try this take on the classic dish, which combines shredded coconut with japanese breadcrumbs.
Coconut Turmeric Chicken Tenders
You'll need
- cooking spray
- 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 large eggs
- 11⁄2 lbs boneless,skinless chicken tenders
- 1⁄2 cup chopped cilantro
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Set aside.
2. Place coconut, panko breadcrumbs, cornstarch, turmeric, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl. Mix well with a spoon. Place eggs in another shallow bowl and whisk.
3. Dip chicken in eggs, then press into coconut mixture. Transfer to baking sheet. Coat tops of chicken with a layer of cooking spray.
4. Bake chicken for 10 to 12 minutes, until cooked through and no longer pink when sliced.