These Vegan S'mores Cups Have a Secret Ingredient

Before you drain that can of chickpeas and discard the water they’ve soaked in, you might want to save the leftover liquid. Vegans say it’s actually a secret baking ingredient. Called aquafaba (a derivation of “bean water”), the water drained from chickpeas, white kidney beans, or navy beans—or even the liquid surrounding tofu—helps replicate the chemistry of egg whites, binding together wet ingredients or forming the peaks of a meringue, says vegetarian food blogger Rebecca Coleman. Bean water will keep up to a week in the fridge in a container, or try freezing it in ice cube trays for later use. Get inspired with Coleman’s sample S’mores Cups recipe, below, from her new book, Aquafabulous!
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 70
- 1 cup vegan graham cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup vegan butter alternative, melted
- ½ cup chopped 70% bittersweet (dark) vegan chocolate
- 3 tbsp unsweetened nondairy milk
- ¼ cup aquafaba
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- ⅛ tbsp cream of tartar
- ⅛ tbsp vanilla bean seeds
