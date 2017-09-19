Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Blueberry Whole Grain Cornbread Muffins

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Blueberry Whole Grain Cornbread Muffins Servings: 2-4

You'll need 1/2 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1/3 cup cornmeal

2/3 cup whole-wheat flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

These healthy fruit muffins pair well with the baked eggs, or add in 8oz of nonfat Greek yogurt to pack more protein into your morning meal.