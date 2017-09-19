Healthy Recipes
Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Blueberry Whole Grain Cornbread Muffins
Check out this healthy meal you could make in the toaster oven for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.
Blueberry Whole Grain Cornbread Muffins Servings: 2-4
You'll need
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp unsweetened applesauce
- 1/3 cup cornmeal
- 2/3 cup whole-wheat flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
These healthy fruit muffins pair well with the baked eggs, or add in 8oz of nonfat Greek yogurt to pack more protein into your morning meal.
Directions
1. Preheat toaster oven to 350°.
2. Spray a 6-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray (or use cupcake liners).
3. In a medium-size bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt, and set aside.
4. Then mix the wet ingredients, and combine with the dry, but don’t overmix it. Add in the berries. It should be a chunky mixture.
5. Fill the muffin tins, and bake for 20-25 minutes.