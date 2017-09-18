Toaster Oven Recipe for Athletes: Chicken Tenders With Honey Mustard

Your toaster oven is capable of producing so many more tasty meals than just toasted sandwiches and frozen pizza. Most toaster ovens come with a convection fan to promote even cooking. It’s more energy efficient than a regular oven because it heats up faster, not to mention that it can make foods crispy in no time at all. It’s the perfect kitchen appliance to rely on when temperatures rise in the summer and you don’t want to heat up the kitchen.

Chicken Tenders With Honey Mustard Servings: 2

You'll need 7 oz chicken strips (tenders) or wings

Nonstick spray

Sea salt, black pepper, barbeque flavor seasoning

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp pure honey

Skip the drive-thru and construct your own healthier version of this favorite fried chicken dish that’s way less processed than what you’ll get from a greasy fast food chain.